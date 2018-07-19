× Tree service worker killed in Guilford accident

GUILFORD – A tree service worker is dead after an accident in Guilford.

Police are not releasing many details at this time, but say they were called to the intersection of State Street and Little Meadow Road just before 2 p.m. Thursday afternoon for a reported work site accident.

Guilford Fire/Rescue found an injured 46-year-old man who was working for a private tree service; they rushed him to Yale-New Haven Hospital, but, police say, ‘he ultimately succumbed to his injuries.’

The identity of the victim is being withheld pending notification of his family, and an autopsy by the state medical examiner will determine the exact cause and manner of death. The accident is under investigation by the Guilford Police Department and the Occupational Health & Safety Administration.

NOW: appears to police investigation closes little meadow rd in #Guilford @FOX61News pic.twitter.com/LCE8IBYkKu — Michael Howard (@MHoward_TV) July 19, 2018