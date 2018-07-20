× Construction worker injured at RHAM high school

HEBRON — A construction worker was injured at the regional high school Friday when a sheet of glass fell on top of them.

Officials said they responded around 5:11 p.m. on calls on the incident.

The sheet of glass fell on top of the worker and pinned them to the ground. The sheet shattered but the worker still suffered injuries.

Lifestar was called to RHAM high school due to the injuries that the worker sustained and was brought to Hartford Hospital.

Officials said that the could not say exactly the sheet of glass fell onto the worker or the severity of the worker’s injuries. State police are investigating the incident.