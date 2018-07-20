Disgraced Farmington politician charged in connection to relationship with younger girl

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW BRITAIN -- New developments in the case of a disgraced Farmington politician who allegedly lead a double life under a different name.

Landry, who is 42 years old, was charged in connection to a relationship he allegedly started back in 2008 with a then 12-year-old girl. He turned himself into Newington Police last week and was ordered to have no contact with the victim.

In New Britain Superior Court, Attorney H Brian Dumeer asked Judge Joan Alexander for more time to form a defense for former Farmington Town Councilor and Republican Town Committee member Jon Landry.

Landry resigned from his political roles after being charged by Newington Police with harassment, and interfering. The charges stem from an alleged 10 year relationship with a then 12-year-old girl who he met online.

A 15 page affidavit details how Landry, with a wife and two kids at home, was leading a double life under the name 'Jason Davis.' Michael Clark, the Chair of Farmington's Republican Town Committee knows Landry well and said he never saw it coming.

"We disagreed on a number of political matters over the years but I certainly never for a minute suspected something of this nature," said Clark.

Fox 61 went to Landry's home on Fairview Drive where a moving truck was parked in the driveway.

"We are all bitterly disappointed," said Clark. "He was elected to a position of trust by the citizens of Farmington and he betrayed that trust."

"This morning Mr. Landry appeared in front of Judge Alexander. The state has been kind enough to share with me various DVDs," said Landry's attorney, H Brian Dumeer. According to the affidavit, those DVD's may contain saved text messages. "I'm going to be reviewing those DVDs in the coming weeks."

The relationship between Landry and the victim allegedly didn't become sexual until she was at the age of consent. Early encounters were allegedly consensual, with the two co-authoring a sex contract. But the affidavit goes on to detail a rocky relationship where Landry, despite rejections, tried to convince the victim to have sex. A Jessica Monroe, who may or may not be Jon Landry, eventually entered the picture and is said to have contacted the victim, threatening to post nude photos she obtained of her on the internet if she did not continue the sex with Landry.

"It should be noted that Mr. Landry does strenuously dispute these charges and we are going to be fighting them accordingly," said Dumeer.

Jon Landry will be back in court on August 22nd. The Newington Police say they are continuing their investigation to find out if Jessica Monroe is a real person. More arrests and charges could come.

