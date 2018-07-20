Foodie Friday: East Street Eatery in Wolcott

WOLCOTT — In golf terminology, the food at East Street Eatery is a hole in one!

The lunch and dinner hot spot at the Farmingbury Hills Golf Course has some of the tastiest food in the area.

Each dish is made to order using only the best ingredients, and when possible, is local farm to table.

The menu is filled with homemade items like a mozzarella Spedini with marinara AND Alfredo sauce. The crispy deep fried appetizer has a unique texture and is a customer favorite.

If eggplant is your thing, the Torte is as hearty of an appetizer as you will get. The flavor profile includes roasted red peppers, spinach, layers of eggplant, with fresh mozzarella and a tomato butter sauce, which will tickle your tastebuds.

Said Bill C. in a social media review, “If you go you have to have the Thai chili calamari! I recommend you share because it will ruin your appetite. Food is great and the staff is terrific.”

So enjoy pasta, steak, chicken, salads and more as you gaze out on the golf course with friends and family.