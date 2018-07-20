× Girl who had her scooter stolen gets new one from Branford police officer

BRANFORD — A little girl who had her scooter stolen received a new one from a police officer who went above and beyond the call of duty.

Branford police shared the post Friday from the grateful recipient thanking the officer responsible for the new scooter.

“Thank you to Officer Dionne of the Branford Police Department for surprising my baby girl with a new scooter!!!” said Alexis Sansone. “Words can’t begin to describe how your kindness impacted us tonight. It’s something we will carry forever. I think Sophia’s reaction spoke for herself.”

In surprise ending, the original scooter was found and returned to the family.