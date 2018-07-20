Life Star called to overnight Lebanon crash

LEBANON — Fire officials say one person was injured and taken to the hospital by Life Star after a car crashed into a tree overnight.

Around 12:45 a.m., the Lebanon Volunteer Fire Department says a car crashed into the tree on Trumbull Highway near Diane Drive. When first responders arrived, they found a car laying on its side, on top of a person.

Crews had to use the jaws of life to extricate the person, who fire officials say was conscious but had moderate injuries.

It took crews about 30 minutes to break the victim free.

Life Star rushed the victim to the hospital. Their condition at this time isn’t known.