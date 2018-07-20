× Man dies following motorcycle crash in New Haven

NEW HAVEN — Police are investigating a deadly motorcycle crash that happened Friday evening.

Police said that they responded to 585 Sherman Parkway on calls of a crash. The driver of the motorcycle was brought to Yale New Haven Hospital where he later died from his injuries. The man’s identity has not yet been released by officials.

Police believe that the crash involved one vehicle.

The accident reconstruction team was called and an investigation is underway.

Stay with FOX61 News as the story develops.