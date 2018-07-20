Mayor: 2-year-old found in hot car in West Haven expected to survive

WEST HAVEN — West Haven’s mayor said a 2-year-old found with his 4-year-old brother inside a hot car is expected to survive.

The 4-year-old died Thursday at a local hospital.

Police said they were called to the scene at a local apartment complex at about 3 p.m. Thursday by the boys’ father. No one has been charged, but police say their investigation is ongoing.

Mayor Nancy Rossi said the 2-year-old, who was unconscious when taken to the hospital, is now responsive.

Police said the outside temperature was about 80 degrees, which could a heat the inside of a car to 100 degrees within 10 minutes.

The advocacy organization Kids and Cars said 26 kids have died in hot vehicles this year and there have been five such deaths in Connecticut since 1997.

The company that manages the apartment complex released a statement that states, in part, video footage of the entire incident does exist, and was given to the West Haven police last night.

Police said that their initial investigation suggests the two boys had been inside the family vehicle for a period of time, but were not left in the car.

The father’s direct involvement is unknown at time, according to police.

The name of the 4-year-old boy is Dusan Jenkins and his 2-year-old brother is Davion Jenkins.

This is still an active investigation and anyone who may have seen anything that may be related to this incident is asked to call police at 203 937-3927