Mostly sunny, temps in 80s Friday; Rain moves in this weekend

Tonight will be good for sleeping with the windows open, as lows drop into the 50s in many inland towns (around 60 on the shore).

Clouds roll in during the day Saturday with evening/overnight rain. It likely won't be a great start to the day Sunday but we may clear out a bit to finish up the weekend. Humidity builds in and stays put for a WHILE.

Even after the storm moves out, the humidity and unsettled weather will linger for several days next week with a plume of tropical moisture. It won't rain the entire time but look for a stretch of very humid conditions with scattered showers and storms.

FORECAST DETAILS:

TONIGHT: Mainly clear. Lows: 50s inland, around 60 shore.

SATURDAY: Sunny to partly cloudy. High: Low 80s.

SUNDAY: Showers and thunderstorms likely, humid. (mainly AM??) High: Near 80.

MONDAY: Showers and thunderstorms. High: Mid 80s.

TUESDAY: Mainly dry but still unsettled with the chance for a few showers. High: Near 80.

WEDNESDAY: Continued very humid with the chance for a few showers. High: Low 80s.

