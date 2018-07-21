× 2 men handcuffed away following standoff in Manchester neighborhood

MANCHESTER — Two men were handcuffed away by police following a standoff in residential neighborhood.

Police responded to the area on Walker and East Center Street. A standoff ensued for a few hours at a home in that area. It is not clear if the men have any relation with the standoff that occurred but were seen being handcuffed away.

Several streets including Walker and East Center Street are blocked off by police and K9 units along with an armored truck were seen at the scene.

Our crew in the field says that police seem to still be canvassing the area. Police have not said what initiated the standoff or the heavy police presence.