× 3-alarm fire rips through condo in Torrington

TORRINGTON – An automatic fire alarm in a condominium at 500 Ledge Street went off shortly after 8:30 Saturday morning. When Torrington firefighters arrived, they found the 3-story building engulfed in flames.

Fire officials tell FOX61 that because of the extent of the flames, they could only take a defensive stance, attacking the fire from the outside. The fire soon went to a third alarm.

No one was injured in the fire. The lone resident was not at home at the time, but fire officials say they were able to contact them and as of 10 a.m. they were en route to what was left of their home. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

NOW: #Torrington FD still on scene of 3alarm fire at condo complex on ledge drive @FOX61News pic.twitter.com/wvahTxCZbv — Michael Howard (@MHoward_TV) July 21, 2018

DETAILS: #Torrington Fire Chief says call came in as automatic fire alarm. Crews discovered heavy fire on arrival, went defensive due to fire conditions. No one home at single condo complex. No injuries. Determining cause @FOX61News pic.twitter.com/BDybixDcVQ — Michael Howard (@MHoward_TV) July 21, 2018