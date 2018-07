× I-95 North closed in East Lyme after dump truck loses load of sand

EAST LYME – Connecticut State Police say Interstate 95 Northbound is closed between exits 73 and 74 because a dump truck lost part of its load of sand on the highway. Cars are getting by on the right shoulder. Troop E in Montville reports DOT is in process of removing the debris.

