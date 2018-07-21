× Attorney: man charged with murdering his wife takes own life

STAMFORD – The attorney for Allen Claxton, who was charged with murdering his wife last month, says Claxton has taken his own life.

Atty Ed Gavin tells FOX61 he couldn’t reach Claxton yesterday, and asked Stamford police to conduct a wellness check. They found the 75-year-old man dead from an apparent suicide at his home.

Police were called to the couple’s home on June 11th, where they found Eden Claxton dead. They later charged Claxton with killing his wife, and said he had attempted suicide but was unsuccessful. Claxton was last in court on Thursday, where he entered a not guilty plea on the murder charge.

Gavin, the attorney, said ‘It’s a tragic situation that I see more and more – social isolation, senior depression. It’s a shame.” Gavin did not know Claxton before representing him in the murder case, and said he had seen no indication that Claxton would make a second suicide attempt.