Good Samaritan, Coast Guard respond to capsized vessel off Niantic

NIANTIC — Four people were rescued by a good Samaritan and Coast Guard after their boat capsized Saturday morning.

Officials were contacted around 11 a.m. by radio that 21-foot boat had taken on water. The Coast Guard dispatched two rescue boats to rescue the four people who were on board the sinking ship.

A good Samaritan, who had also heard the urgent marine information broadcast issued by the Coast Guard, arrived on scene. The good Samaritan took the four people onto their boat as Coast Guard and Waterford Police Department arrived to the sinking ship. All the people on board were dropped off at the Niantic Boat Ramp with no injuries.

Officials said that they have marked the sunken ship as a navigational hazard and the owner is working with commercial salvage to remove it.