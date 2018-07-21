× Hartford man arrested for allegedly threatening people with handgun

HARTFORD — A man was arrested by police Saturday afternoon, after he allegedly threatened people with a handgun.

Officers responded to the area of Park and Putnum Street after receiving calls for a threatening complaint. The caller was following the suspect’s white pickup truck and letting police know of the truck’s ever-changing location.

The truck was stopped near Park Street and the driver was detained. Police said that the driver, Jose Barreto, had a Glock handgun and a State of Connecticut permit to carry it.

The complainant gave police a written statement saying that the Barreto, 41 of Hartford, used the hand gun to threaten people who crossed in front of his car.

Barreto, was arrested and charged with threatening in the first degree and possession of a high-capacity magazine.