Los Angeles police report possible hostage situation at Trader Joe's

LOS ANGELES, Calif. — Los Angeles police reported a possible hostage situation at a Trader Joe’s grocery store in Hollywood Saturday.

A suspect being pursued by police crashed his vehicle, got out and ran into the store on Hyperion Avenue in the Silver Lake neighborhood, LAPD Officer Mike Lopez told CNN.

Lopez said customers ran out of the Trader Joe’s. Police were still trying to determine whether there are any hostages inside the store.

Los Angeles Fire Department spokeswoman Margaret Stewart said a 20-year-old female patient has been transferred to a hospital in fair condition. She was removed from a vehicle, not the inside of the store, Stewart said.

“We are on standby and prepared to support but no confirmation how many patients may be inside,” Stewart added.

Earlier, the LAPD tweeted: “There is an active police incident at the Trader Joe’s near the intersection of Hyperion Ave and Griffith Park Blvd in #Silverlake. Please stay clear of the area.”

The incident started around 3:30 p.m. local time (6:30 p.m. ET) and prompted a major police response.

Aerial video shot from a helicopter showed an armored vehicle parked outside the front doors to the store, armed officers carrying shields and a man walking out with his hands up.

The video also showed officers carrying a person who appeared to be injured, as well as people climbing out of a store window and down a rope ladder.

Lopez said he did not know whether any shots had been fired by the police or suspect.

This is a developing story.