Man arrested in Windsor following crash, police pursuit

WINDSOR — A New Britain man is in police custody after being involved in a crash and then igniting a police chase Friday evening.

State police responded to Suffield after local police told them they were in pursuit of a car after fled from a crash. The suspected car got onto the I-91 southbound in Enfield.

Police said that the car traveled to Windsor, as they tried to stop it. Troopers chased the car about eight miles through the secondary roadways of Windsor. The chase ended on the northbound lanes of I-91 in Windsor.

Edward Martinez was identified as the driver and was arrested. Martinez, 20, was charged with reckless driving, engaging police in a pursuit, failure to display number plates, unsafe movement from a stopped position, and reckless endangerment in the second degree.

Martinez is scheduled to appear in court Monday.