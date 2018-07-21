Rain and humidity return this week

Clouds roll in during the day today with evening/overnight rain. It likely won’t be a great start to the day Sunday but we may clear out a bit to finish up the weekend. Humidity builds in and stays put for a WHILE.

Even after the storm moves out, the humidity and unsettled weather will linger for several days next week with a plume of tropical moisture. It won’t rain the entire time but look for a stretch of very humid conditions with scattered showers and storms.

FORECAST DETAILS:

TODAY: Mostly sunny. High: Mid-upper 80s. Low 80s shore.

TONIGHT: Mainly clear. Lows: 50s inland, around 60 shore.

SATURDAY: Sunny to partly cloudy. High: Low 80s.

SUNDAY: Showers and thunderstorms likely, humid. (mainly AM??) High: Near 80.

MONDAY: Showers and thunderstorms. High: Mid 80s.

TUESDAY: Mainly dry but still unsettled with the chance for a few showers. High: Near 80.

WEDNESDAY: Continued very humid with the chance for a few showers. High: Low 80s.

Follow our weather team on Facebook!

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Tim Lavigne, Rachel Piscitelli

Or on Twitter:

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Tim Lavigne, Rachel Piscitelli

To sign up for the daily weather email, click here.