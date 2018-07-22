× 3 people dead in overnight crash in Hamden

HAMDEN – A late-night crash has left at least 3 people dead and a major roadway shut down in Hamden.

Police say they got a call for a motor vehicle accident in the vicinity of the Route 40 Connector (also known as the Mount Carmel Connector), and Whitney Avenue just before 2:30 a.m. At that intersection they found an SUV crashed into off the road. Hamden Fire Rescue gave medical assistance to the three occupants, but a paramedic pronounced all three dead.

Parts of the Mount Carmel Connector (Route 40) and Whitney Avenue (Route 10) were closed for several hours this morning as the car was towed out, the medical examiner removed the bodies, and police investigated the crash.

This is what the car looks like from the early morning Hamden crash pic.twitter.com/CFNjBE48Wi — Taylor DiChello (@taylordichello) July 22, 2018

Police have not released any names, but say the three victims are a 21 year old Monroe resident, and two Bridgeport residents age 26 and 29. Two of the occupants had to be extricated from the vehicle; the third was found outside the SUV. The state medical examiner will conduct autopsies on all three.

Police say the preliminary investigation shows that the car exited the Route 40 Connector at a high rate of speed, crossed 4 lanes of Whitney Avenue, and struck the tree. The front end of the vehicle wrapped around the tree trunk.

Anyone with any information about the crash is asked to contact Officer Kevin Hall in the HPD Traffic Division at 203-230-4036.