At least 3 people dead in overnight crash in Hamden

HAMDEN – A late-night crash has left at least 3 people dead and a major roadway shut down in Hamden.

Police tell FOX61’s Taylor DiChello that an SUV crashed into a tree of Route 40 near Whitney Avenue about 2:30 Sunday morning. They say at least 3 people were in the car, and there are no survivors of the crash.

Part of the Mount Carmel Connector (Route 40) is closed, and Whitney Avenue (Route 10) is closed at the intersection. Police are advising people to avoid the area, as they expect to be on scene for several more hours.

This is a developing story; we’ll have live reports throughout the FOX61 Morning News.