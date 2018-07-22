× CDC says 90 salmonella cases in 26 states linked to raw turkey

ATLANTA – Salmonella is the culprit in 90 illnesses linked to raw turkey products, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the US Department of Agriculture.

The illnesses have been reported in 26 states since November. But health officials have not identified a brand, product or supplier as the source of the outbreak. No cases have been reported in Connecticut.

Most people infected with the Salmonella bacteria develop diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps 12 to 72 hours after being exposed to the germ. The illness can last several days. Severe cases may require hospitalization, and in rare cases can cause death. The CDC says this outbreak has hospitalized 40 people; no deaths have been reported.

The CDC says patients reported eating “different types and brands of turkey products purchased from many different locations. Two ill people lived in a household where raw turkey pet food was fed to pets,” the CDC said.

In addition, samples of raw turkey pet food, raw turkey products and live turkeys have tested positive for the outbreak strain of salmonella, which could mean the outbreak is “widespread in the turkey industry,” the CDC said.

The CDC offers the following guidance for consumers: