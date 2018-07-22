Humid Sunday with scattered showers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Get ready for more rain, because its coming all week.

Today will feature some dry hours with cloudy skies. In the afternoon you may see some peaks of sunshine (consider that a bonus if you see some sun)! However cannot rule out some isolated showers in the afternoon. As we head into the evening rounds of thunderstorms will be possible tonight without the potential for severe weather.

Heading into late week another day of widespread rain will likely come on Thursday. Saturday will also feature the potential for some stronger storms as well. That scenario, is still 7 days out, so take it with a grain of salt for now.

FORECAST DETAILS:

TODAY: Isolated showers and thunderstorms possible, humid. High: Near 80.

MONDAY: Showers and thunderstorms. High: Mid 80s.

TUESDAY: Mainly dry but still unsettled with the chance for a few showers. High: Near 80.

WEDNESDAY: Continued very humid with the chance for a few showers. High: Low 80s.

THURSDAY: Overcast with showers. High: Upper 70s

