Malloy's $10 million toll study facing opposition, concerns

HARTFORD — Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy is getting push back on his plan to spend $10 million on a study of electronic highway tolls across Connecticut.

Republican state legislators and GOP gubernatorial candidates are calling it a waste of taxpayer money. Democratic State Comptroller Kevin Lembo says it should be up to the next governor and legislature to decide whether to issue a study. Meanwhile, the Connecticut American Civil Liberties Union is raising concerns about the privacy of an electronic system.

Malloy is not backing down, saying it makes sense to assess the options for ensuring Connectcut’s roads and bridges are in good repair. In five years, the state’s transportation fund is not expected to have enough money for such projects.

The State Bond Commission, which Malloy chairs, votes Wednesday on the funding.