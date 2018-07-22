PD: 2 men wanted for their connection with Manchester shooting and standoff

MANCHESTER — Two men are wanted for their roles in a shooting and standoff that occurred Saturday.

Police responded to the area on Walker and East Center Street on calls of a shooting. A standoff ensued for a few hours at a home in that area.

Anthony Gunn and Kevin McCray, 27, were believed to be a the scene and were last seen driving a tan-colored Chevy Malibu with the registration of AP 06404.

Police said that at least one shot was fired but no was hit. No one was injured at the incident, but both individuals are consider armed and dangerous. Gunn, 25, was last seen wearing a grey hoodie sweatshirt and a bandanna over his forehead.

Both men are known to frequent the Manchester area. The victim of the shooting was targeted and there is no threat to the public.

Police are asking anyone with information to please call Detective Joseph Davis at 860-643-3357 or 860-645-5561.

Two men were taken away in handcuffs from the scene yesterday. Police said those men were residents living upstairs and have no connection to the incident. The men are cooperating with the investigation