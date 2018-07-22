× Police identify pedestrian killed in Hamden crash on Friday

HAMDEN – Police say a North Haven woman was killed attempting to cross the street when she was struck by a car, also driven by a woman from North Haven.

At 6:48p.m. on Friday, police say the responded to a report of a “pedestrian struck” on Dixwell Avenue, in the vicinity of Old Dixwell Avenue.

Police and Fire Rescue personnel found 50 year old Kristin Wilczynski. She was transported to Yale-New Haven Hospital, where she died a short time later. Police say their investigation showed that Wilczynski was attempting to cross the street when she was struck by a motor vehicle driven by Courtney Bothwell, 28, of North Haven. Bothwell was southbound on Dixwell Avenue and merging onto Old Dixwell Avenue when the collision occurred.

The Hamden Police Department Traffic Division continues to investigate the collision. Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Kevin Hall at (203) 230-4036.