Woman hopes to fine owner of wedding ring at Unionville Stop & Shop

UNIONVILLE, FARMINGTON -– A Stop & Shop worker is desperately looking for the owner of a wedding ring after it was found under the lobster tank last week.

She is hoping with the help of social media, the ring will find itself back to its owner.

Contractors were doing renovating near the seafood department last Thursday when one of them noticed something shiny.

“it says Jessica and Layne and inside, there’s an inscription that says ‘two souls, one heart,’” said Sharon Nogiec, a deli worker at Stop & Shop.

A wedding ring was found near the lobster tank and it was an unexpected discovery by one of the crews. Nogiec said she never noticed it until last week even though she has worked there for the past nine years.

With hopes to find its owner, Nogiec posted about it on the Facebook group “Unionville Talks.” “I’ve gotten 104 shares, people commenting wanting to help find the person that belongs to this ring,” added Nogiec.

Comments immediately flooded the page where people have offered to find the owner and searched for their names on Facebook.

Nogiec said this mission is personal to her as she lost her wedding ring before as well and knows all too well what that scary feeling is like.

“Hoping to find the person that belongs to it …. It’s going to bother me until we find the person,” added Nogiec.

If you think you know who the owner is, you may reach out to Sharon Nogiec on the “Unionville Talks” Facebook group.