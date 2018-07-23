× Bethlehem man arrested for allegedly importing dogs illegally

LITCHFIELD — Connecticut state police arrested 57 year-old Domenic Dinunzio on charges of importing dogs without a health certificate and operating a pet shop without a licence on July 19.

State police became aware that Dinuzio was wanted on an active arrest warrant which was applied for by state animal control and issued by Torrington Superior Court. While police were on patrol they observed Dinuzio at a restaurant at Route 6 near Route 61 in Woodbury.

Police arrested and transported Dinuzio to Troop L. He was released on a $2,500 bond.

He is scheduled to appear at Torrington Superior Court on Aug 8.

41.747264 -73.188716