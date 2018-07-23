Gov. Malloy’s office responds to photo appearing to show car in handicap space

HARTFORD – Photos of Connecticut Governor Dannel Malloy in Massachusetts are raising some eyebrows. A FOX 61 viewer shared a photo of the governor on the island of Nantucket, as well as a photo of what appears to be his state vehicle parked in a handicap parking space.

“The governor was not in this vehicle when it was parked or removed from this area, and was therefore unaware that it was left in this space” Gov. Malloy’s Press Secretary Leigh Appleby told FOX 61 Monday.

“He believes this is unacceptable, and feels strongly that reserved parking spaces for those with disabilities should only be utilized by persons with disabilities,” Appleby said.

According to his office, Gov. Malloy asked the head of the Connecticut State Police to remind State Troopers that law enforcement “must be respectful of the rights and needs of persons with disabilities, and to ensure that proper protocols are followed.”

The governor typically isn’t in parked vehicles, for security reasons.

Gov. Malloy attended a conference of the Democratic Governors’ Association July 11 through 15, but the photo was allegedly taken on July 22 at around 12:30 p.m. and shared with FOX 61 on July 23.