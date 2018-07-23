Guilford home gutted after overnight fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GUILFORD -- State and local fire marshals are investigating a late night fire that ravaged a Guilford home.

Crews from Guilford, Branford and North Branford were called to 3080 Boston Post Road shortly before 11:00 p.m. last night.

Officials say there was heavy fire throughout the home, including the roof.

“Not only the heavy fire, but the driving rain and wind didn’t help the circumstances,” said Michael Shove, Assistant Chief of the Guilford Fire Department.

The property line has been taped off as investigators comb over the area searching for the cause and origin of the fire.

No one was home at the time of the fire and there were no injuries.

The fire remains under investigation.