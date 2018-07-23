Humid, showers and thunderstorms Monday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Get ready for more rain, because its coming all week.

More showers are expected tonight, after around an inch of rain fell in select spots in CT today. Monday will be cloudy and unsettled, with more rainfall.

Unfortunately, like a broken record, things will stay rainy. There are chances for sun during the afternoon, but a lot of showers and clouds will make outdoor activitys less than ideal. On top of that, the little sun we do get will be marred by tropical humidity.

Heading into late week, another day of widespread rain will likely come on Thursday. The end of the rain will come on Sunday.

FORECAST DETAILS:

TODAY: Showers and thunderstorms. High: Mid 80s.

TUESDAY: Mainly dry but still unsettled with the chance for a few showers. High: Near 80.

WEDNESDAY: Continued very humid with the chance for a few showers. High: Low 80s.

THURSDAY: Overcast with showers. High: Upper 70s

FRIDAY: Scattered Showers. High: 80s

SATURDAY: Thunderstorms. High: 80s.

