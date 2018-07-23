Kids surprised with incredible wheelchair costumes at Comic-Con

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO, Calif. - It was a Comic-Con they'll never forget: Seven lucky kids were presented with incredible wheelchair costumes from Magic Wheelchair, an organization that's built the special costumes at no cost and gifted them to kids at Comic-Con for the past few years.

This year's entries even included -- for the first time -- a 3D printed costume from Massivit 3D, which created an "X-Wing" spaceship of "Star Wars" fame for a 13-year-old named Vedant who has Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy.

After each child received their gift, they were celebrated in a parade showing off their spectacular new ensembles.

I can't describe how amazing today was. Thank you to all of the incredible builders who made these kids' @starwars dreams come true! I could not be more thrilled to have been a small part of something so special.@gordontarpley @mcmaster_robots @magicwheelchair @monstercitystudios pic.twitter.com/G2yx5qN7Nl — TomSpinaDesigns (@TomSpinaDesigns) July 22, 2018