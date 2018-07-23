× Man arrested in Milford for voyeurism

MILFORD — A Bridgeport man is in police custody after he was arrested for allegedly committing voyeurism at a mall.

Police responded to the Connecticut Post Mall on Boston Post Road for calls of voyeurism. Officers said that through investigation, Michael Drzal was arrested.

Drzal, 27, was accused of using a mirror to look over the bathroom stall divider to see a juvenile while they were using a the restroom.

Drzal was charged with voyeurism, risk of injury to a minor, and breach of peace in the second degree. He is scheduled to be in court August 14.