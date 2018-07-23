National Tequila Day deals in Connecticut for 2018
HARTFORD — Tuesday, July 23 is considered National Tequila Day. Many bars and restaurants across connecticut are celebrating the “holiday” by offering deals. If you were already planning on imbibing, here are some deals that may save you some money. Did we miss a deal? Email us with the form at the bottom of this post.
Colchester
Fresca Tequila Bar – Food and drink specials
East Hartford
Margaritas – No specific deals listed on post, but restaurant celebrating with several margarita flavors
Hartford
Agave Grill – $2 tacos, $4 house margaritas, $5 tequila shots
The Tavern at Keney Park – $5 tequila specials, $6 margaritas, $3 tacos
The Tavern Downtown – $3 shots, $5 margaritas
New Haven
Geronimo Tequila Bar – No specific deals, new drinks unveiled
Rocky Hill
Wallingford
Los Mariachis – $5 Premium Tequila shots
The Library Wine Bar – Taco Tapas Tuesday and drink specials
