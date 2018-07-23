× National Tequila Day deals in Connecticut for 2018

HARTFORD — Tuesday, July 23 is considered National Tequila Day. Many bars and restaurants across connecticut are celebrating the “holiday” by offering deals. If you were already planning on imbibing, here are some deals that may save you some money. Did we miss a deal? Email us with the form at the bottom of this post.

Colchester

Fresca Tequila Bar – Food and drink specials

East Hartford

Margaritas – No specific deals listed on post, but restaurant celebrating with several margarita flavors

Hartford

Agave Grill – $2 tacos, $4 house margaritas, $5 tequila shots

The Tavern at Keney Park – $5 tequila specials, $6 margaritas, $3 tacos

The Tavern Downtown – $3 shots, $5 margaritas

New Haven

Geronimo Tequila Bar – No specific deals, new drinks unveiled

Rocky Hill

On The Border – $2 ‘Ritas

Wallingford

Los Mariachis – $5 Premium Tequila shots

The Library Wine Bar – Taco Tapas Tuesday and drink specials

Did we miss a deal? Let us know with the form below: