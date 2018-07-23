× North Haven man arrested after exposing himself, threatening to kill woman

NORTH HAVEN — North Haven Police they arrested 37-year-old Steven Revera Freytes twice in one week.

On July 13th, Freytes, who is the maintenance man at a local motel, asked a would-be renter to come into his room.

When the victim opened the door, he was standing in the room, exposing himself. When the victim said she was going to call police, Freytes threatened to kill the woman. The woman ran, and police were called. Freytes was charged with public indecency, threatening, disorderly conduct, and interfering with police. He was released on a $1,000 bond.

Then, on July 20th, Freytes sent a picture to the woman. The picture was of him holding a gun. The message stated he knew where she lived and “this” is for her calling the police.

Officers found Freytes and took him into custody. He was charged with threatening, tampering with a witness, breach of peace, and criminal possession of a firearm.

Freytes was held on a $50,000 bond.

He’s scheduled to appear in Meriden Superior Court July 23rd.