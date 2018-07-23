Official: Woman impaled by beach umbrella at Maryland beach

The rod of this beach umbrella was cut off on the beach so that Margaret Reynolds could be taken to the hospital in an incident on the Jersey Shore earlier this month. (IInsert4Coins/Instagram)

OCEAN CITY, Md. — A spokeswoman for a Maryland beach town said a woman has been accidentally impaled in the chest by a beach umbrella.

Ocean City spokeswoman Jessica Waters said it happened Sunday afternoon on the beach. She said the 54-year-old woman was conscious, but that her condition is not known at this time.

Waters said a Maryland State Police helicopter took the woman for medical care. Her name wasn’t immediately released.

Last week, a woman was impaled by a beach umbrella on the New Jersey shore. Authorities said part of the umbrella pierced the woman’s ankle after being driven along by the force of the wind.

