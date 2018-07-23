Police ID man who died in New Haven dirt bike crash, men arrested at his ‘vigil’

NEW HAVEN — Police have identified the man who died last Friday following a dirt bike crash.

Police said that they responded to 585 Sherman Parkway on calls of a crash. Tywan Richard Samuels, 28 years-old, who was driving the dirt bike was brought to Yale New Haven Hospital and later died from his injuries.

Witnesses said they heard the dirt bike’s revved engine and then a crash. No other vehicle seems to be involved. Police believe that speed to be a factor but are still investigating the incident.

On Saturday, officers were dispatch to the same area to break-up an unruly “vigil” that was held for Samuels. Numerous ATV‘s and dirt bikes were there and being operated illegally. Officers arrested a Terrence Lamount Broxton, 29 of New Haven, and Ryshawn Daniels, 31 of Hamden.

Broxton was charged with three drug related crimes, six motor vehicle crimes and interfering with police officers. His crack cocaine, marijuana, and ATV were seized.

Daniels, was charged with reckless driving, operating an unregistered motor vehicle and possession of marijuana. His marijuana and ATV were seized as well.