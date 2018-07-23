Rain doesn’t dampen Sunflowers for Wishes fundraiser in Griswold

GRISWOLD — The 15th annual Sunflowers for Wishes fundraiser got underway this week at the Buttonwood Farm in Griswold Monday morning.

More than 450,000 sunflowers are expected to bloom on fifteen acres of farm. With the help of volunteers, the farm will create bouquets to be sold to raise money for the Make – A – Wish Connecticut.

“We cut and bouquet the sunflowers, we give hay rides, cow train rides, sell T-shirt’s up at the ice cream place and all that kind of stuff it all goes to make a wish,” farm owner Duane Button said.

The farm will sell the sunflowers for 10 dollars until Sunday. All proceeds will go towards the foundation.

Make – A – Wish Connecticut aims to provide experiences referred to as “wishes” for children between the ages of 2 and 17 dealing with life-threading medical conditions.

“The average cost of a wish in Connecticut is $10,000, so fundraisers like this help us continue to do what we do and grant wishes for kids and we are fortunate this has grown into one of our largest fundraisers,” Community Relations Manager Nicole Miles said.