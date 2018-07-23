Residents join in opposition against proposed closure of Bradley Hospital

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTHINGTON - It was standing room only at tonight's Southington Town Council meeting, with residents united in opposition to the proposed closure of the Bradley Hospital campus.

Residents expressed concerns to the Southington Town Council that Bradley Hospital's new owners might move their emergency room to Queen Street and tear down the rest of the existing hospital altogether.

Hartford Healthcare recently purchased the Hospital of Central Connecticut, which consisted of New Britain General Hospital and Bradley Hospital. In response, residents formed a committee to save Bradley, a place they called a "historic landmark," and a place that should be valued in their community.

Hartford Healthcare released a statement on the matter Monday evening:

"Hartford Healthcare is focused on continuing to bring world-class healthcare to the people of Southington. As the town’s major employer and key service provider, we are in discussions with town leaders to make the right decisions for the community. No decision has been made regarding the Bradley campus."

