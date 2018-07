× Silver Alert canceled for Hamden 8-year-old, mother

HAMDEN — Hamden Police have canceled a silver alert for Leah Brewer, 8 years old, and her mother Jaimee Hutton, 36. Police say the two have been found safe and sound.

Silver Alerts are issued by law enforcement agencies for missing people of all ages. Amber Alerts are issued for children who are believed to be in danger.