HARTFORD -- Former hedge fund manager David Stemerman, one of five Republicans running for governor, discusses his plan for fixing the budget, which includes cutting (but not eliminating) the state income tax, and says he would make critically-needed transportation upgrades by privatizing the work.
The Real Story: David Stemerman, one of five Republicans running for Governor
