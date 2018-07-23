Thousands expected to attend fastpitch softball tournament in Hartford region

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- Over 800 players will gather in Connecticut's capital region this week to compete in one of the country's most successful fastpitch softball tournaments.

The USSSA Northeast National Girls' Fastpitch Softball Championship is returning to the area for its fourth year and is expected to generate over $2 million for the Greater Hartford region.

FOX 61's Jim Altman spoke to tournament director David Rocha following the opening ceremony at Dunkin' Donuts Park Monday afternoon to learn more about the players, teams, games and others events taking place.

The tournament begins Monday, July 23 and concludes on Saturday, July 28.

For a complete schedule of games and other information, you can visit the tournament's website here.