New York woman arrested for having sexual relationship with 14-year-old from Plainfield

PLAINFIELD — Plainfield police arrested a woman Monday who they said sexually assaulted an underage boy.

Police said that they were made aware in May of the accusations of a possible sexual relationship between a boy and Victoria Ales. After several months of investigation, police said they found that Ales was having a sexual relationship with the 14-year-old.

Ales, 22, of Howard Beach, New York, turned herself into Plainfield police and was charged with second-degree sexual assault and risk of injury to a minor. She is being held on bond.

The case remains under investigation by the Norwich Police Department and additional charges may be forthcoming.