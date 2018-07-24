1 dead following crash on I-91 southbound in Rocky Hill

ROCKY HILL –One person has died following a serious car crash on Interstate 91 south in Rocky Hill Tuesday.

The crash happened just before 9:45 a.m., and Connecticut State Police said two people were ejected from the car. One is reported to be a child, though no age was given.

Police said that one person has died and the child is being treated at CCMC for their injuries.

Life Star was called to the scene for life-threatening injuries. The highway was closed at around exit 23. Officials said that traffic in that area is being diverted off the highway at exit 24.

The left and center lanes are reopened but the right lane is still closed.

