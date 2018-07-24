3 arrested in connection with Manchester shooting and standoff

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MANCHESTER -- Three people were arrested in connection with a shooting Saturday.

Anthony Gun and Kevin McCray were arrested Tuesday after police found them hiding at 15 Wadsworth Street. Lashay Belton, who lives at 15 Wadsworth Street, was also arrested.

Police went to the area on Walker and East Center street Saturday for calls of shots fired. A standoff ensued for a few hours at a home in that area. No one was harmed in the shooting and police said the victim was targeted.

Gunn, 25, was charged with criminal attempt to commit assault in the first degree, conspiracy to commit assault in the first degree, conspiracy to commit reckless endangerment in the first degree, unlawful discharge of a firearm, criminal possession of a firearm, and having a weapon in a motor vehicle. He also had additional charges of 13 counts of larceny in the sixth degree, 13 counts of illegal use of payment card, and 13 counts of receiving goods or services obtained by illegal use of payment card.

McCray, 27, was charged with conspiracy to commit assault in the first degree, conspiracy to commit reckless endangerment in the first degree, and having a weapon in a motor vehicle.

Belton, 36, was charged with two counts of hindering prosecution and interfering with an officer.

All three suspects are scheduled to be in court Wednesday.