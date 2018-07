Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Atty Haymond,

My son is in the hospital after he was rear ended on his motorcycle .

He is only 18 and his injuries are so serious he may have issues walking for the rest of his life.

My question for you is when the police report comes out do we immediate receive relief from his medical bills or do we pay them until there is a positive settlement.

Fortunately we got him uninsured motorist coverage and we are making sure he gets the best medical attention available!

Gloria P