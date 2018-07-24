Check your tickets: Mega Millions jackpot winning numbers are in

HARTFORD --  The winning numbers for the $522 million jackpot are 19, 2, 4, 1, 29, 20

The Mega Millions jackpot prize is currently at an all time high. The current jackpot of more than half of a billion dollars is it the fifth highest drawing in Mega Millions history.

“That’s how it will go up. People are coming and buying tickets a lot every day it’s increasing,” Food Mart manager Mohammad Hussain said.

The jackpot has surged past the $400 million mark for only the seventh time now in the game’s 16-year history. You can buy a ticket for $2 and pick six numbers from two different pools. If you match all six winning numbers in one drawing, then you win the Mega Millions jackpot.

It has people around Connecticut dreaming of ways to spend the money if they win.

“I would probably want to be a part owner of a sports franchise because the way that those processes take are going down. I think I get maybe half way there or a quarter of a way there,” Vic Morren of Newington said.

“Well I would buy a house for my family and do the right things in life you know,” Hartford resident Eddie Miranda said.

