City of Danbury sues Tails of Courage Animal Shelter for animal neglect

DANBURY -- Tails of Courage Animal Rescue has continued to house and offer dogs for adoption throughout this year in violation of city in health inspectors orders, according to a lawsuit filed by Danbury city officials Tuesday.

Photos showing dogs sometimes three at a time being crammed in rusted crates, feces on the floor in a bathtub filled with dishes depicting just some of the conditions inside the shelter.

Tuesday's lawsuit details disturbing conditions health inspector said they found on three separate inspections of the property last year.

Those reviews ultimately led to a series of violation notices, a cease and desist order and animal cruelty charges against one of the tails of courage employees this spring — a story FOX61 was first to report.

The lawsuit filed is asking that the shelter close and not re-open until they get written permission from Health and Human Services.