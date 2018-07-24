EXCLUSIVE: Attorney for South Windsor daycare says abuse, neglect allegations are false

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTH WINDSOR – Four people have been arrested in connection with a child abuse complaint at the Mother Goose Children’s Center in South Windsor.

The investigation into the allegations date back to April when South Windsor Police were tipped off by someone stating there was a teacher who was caring for children at the daycare facility in a “rough and aggressive manner” on three occasions, according to the complaint.

The attorney for the daycare sat down with FOX61 and said the allegations are false.

“The tipster, the person who called the South Windsor police had an ulterior motive,” said Attorney Steven Seligman.

Seligman is an attorney for 74-year old Marjorie Glater, one of the women arrested and charged for failure of mandated reporter to report abuse.

He said he has known Glater for close to 45 years and described her as someone who would never abuse or neglect children.

“We do not believe that based on the evidence available to us that there was an instance of abuse and neglect on the part of any of these children. that B, if there was any sense of misconduct that it was inadequately made known to Mrs. Glater for that reason,” added Seligman.

According to the police report, the daycare center management was made aware of the incidents, but did not report them as required by state laws. However, Seligman believes the case is being blown out of proportion.

“The state's conduct administratively in terms of prosecution of this case is grotesque overreaction motivated by some hysteria which importantly is not shared by the overwhelming majority of the parents and children who still go there,” added Seligman.

Investigators from the Connecticut Office of Early Childhood and the Department of Children and Families worked with South Windsor police in their investigation.

Three additional people were arrested – 25-year old Ashley Swietek who was charged with risk of injury to a minor, 36-year old Nichole Moriarty and 44-year old Brandy Novack.

Seligman said other teachers were also working in the daycare and said they did not see anything abusive.

“Not every negative interaction between a child and an adult descends to the level of abuse and neglect,” added Seligman.

The daycare’s lawyer said Glater has agreed to surrender her daycare license because of the time-consuming and expensive defense of these allegations.

The current management of Mother Goose will continue to oversee the facility until September 28th with close state oversight. It is unclear what will happen after that date.

As for the four people arrested, they are expected to appear at Manchester Superior Court on August 2nd.