Four arrested after abuse allegations at South Windsor daycare go unreported

SOUTH WINDSOR — On Monday, South Windsor Police arrested four people in connection with a child abuse complaint at Mother Goose, a daycare facility.

The investigation into abuse allegations started back in April, when a complaint that a teacher was being abusive to children in her care.

The complaint was that the teacher handled the children in a rough and aggressive manner on three occasions.

The complaint also alleged that the daycare center management was made away of the incidents, and they didn’t report it to the State as laws require.

Investigators from the Connecticut Office of Early Childhood and the Department of Children and Families worked with South Windsor officers in their investigation.

As a result, four people were arrested:

Ashley Swietek, age 25, of 106 Farnham Road, South Windsor, CT. She was charged with 3 counts of Risk of Injury to a Minor and was later released on $75,000 court set bond.

Marjorie Glater, age 74, of 21 Hazel Drive, South Windsor, CT. She was charged with Failure of Mandated Reporter to Report Abuse and was later released on $25,000 court set bond.

Nicole Moriarty, age 36, of 415 Chapel Road, South Windsor, CT. She was charged with Failure of Mandated Reporter to Report Abuse and was later released on $25,000 court set bond.

Brandy Novack, age 44, of 123 Stonehouse Road, Coventry, CT. She was charged with Failure of Mandated Reporter to Report Abuse and was later released on $5,000 non-surety bond.

All four persons are scheduled to appear at Manchester Superior Court on August 2, 2018.

We covered the investigation back on July 9th, when the daycare said they would remain open, despite the investigation into the abuse allegations.

"These allegations were serious. A child care teacher was over aggressive with child. It was reported to management and management didn’t report that to the child welfare authorities," said Office of Early Childhood Commissioner David Wilkinson

"Management knowing what it knew and not necessarily knowing everything that there was to know, did not perceive that the underlying conduct of the employee who no longer works there and who was hands on with the children was of such significance as to warrant reporting," said Atty. Steven Seligman of Katz and Seligman.

Seligman, who represents Mother Goose, called the source of the allegations "suspect."

"I was kind of shocked. It’s had such a good reputation in our town. We’ve been a resident of our town for all of our lives and we’ve always had good things happen in this town and when we heard that it was shocking, like I said. My brother went there and he had a great experience," said Dianne Grimaldi of South Windsor.

The owners and management of Mother Goose have never admitted to the allegations. Their lawyer said they agreed to surrender their license because of what he calls the time-consuming and expensive defense of these allegations and the undue burden he says it would place on management.

The office of Early Childhood did say that the inspection record at Mother Goose has been otherwise very good during their more than 45 years in business. Mother Goose cares for about 130 kids.