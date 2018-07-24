Health watch: Screen time and ADHD; meatless burgers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- For a long time, there's been an association between kids having too much screen time, and developing Attention Deficit Hyperactive Disorder (ADHD), or, but a new study looked at whether the type of screen time mattered.

That study, published in the journal JAMA, concluded that, while more research needs to be done to confirm the findings, the type of platform didn’t matter.

Whether it’s old-fashioned TV, or browsing social media on a smartphone, some is okay, but too much is a bad thing.

They asked over 2,500 15 and 16-year-old, who had no history of ADHD how many different digital media platforms they use with a high frequency.

There were 14 platforms to choose from. The study found the more platforms the students claimed to use with high frequency, the more likely they were to start showing ADHD symptoms after (on average) a couple of years.

For kids who picked none of the 14 platforms, their rate of developing symptoms was 4.5 percent. For kids who picked all 14, their rate was 10.5 percent, more than double.

In other news, the most controversial ingredient of a controversial veggie burger just got the FDA's green light as safe to eat. A Bill Gates-backed company called Impossible Foods makes a meat-less burger that’s designed to taste like beef, sizzle on the grill like beef, and even ooze juices like burgers do.

That meat-like juice comes from a compound called heme, which is what gives real blood its red color. It’s found, sparingly, in soy roots, but Impossible Foods found a way to produce it in mass quantities from genetically-modified yeast.

That mass-produced heme is what just got the FDA's okay as safe to eat, although that may not be enough to convince anti-G.M.O. activists.